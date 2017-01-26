Avalanche hits Army camp in Gurez sector of Kashmir
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:34
Srinagar: An avalanche hit an Army camp in Gurez sector of Kashmir on Thursday.
Rescue operations have been launched.
More details are awaited.
In a similar unfortunate incident, an Army officer was killed and four other soldiers injured on Wednesday when an avalanche hit an Army camp in Jammu and Kashmir in Ganderbal district, while four of a family died after their house was buried under the snow in Bandipora district.
In another avalanche incident, four members of a family died as their residential house was buried under snow in Gurez sector near Line of Control in north Kashmir's Bandipora district.
First Published: Thursday, January 26, 2017 - 12:30
