'Azadi' actually means 'autonomy' for most Kashmiris: Chidambaram

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P Chidambaram said that the word 'Azadi' meany autonomy for people in Jammu and Kashmir. "My interactions in Jammu and Kashmir led me to the conclusion that when they ask for 'Azadi', most people want autonomy," he said.

Arguing that autonomy for some areas, the Congress leader said that the government must consider the request. "Must consider areas to give autonomy to Jammu and Kashmir. It will remain a part of India but will have larger powers as promised under Article 370," he added.

Recently when the government had appointed former Intelligence Bureau director Dineshwar Sharma as the interlocutor for the state, Chidambaram had said that the central government is admitting that its policies in the state had not worked. "With appointment of interlocutor, I hope government has finally admitted ‘muscular approach’ has failed in J&K,” Chidambaram had tweeted.

Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party over the controversy around the iconic Taj Mahal, Chidambaram said that those talking about it are not familiar with history. "It is sad. Those who talk about Taj Mahal in derogatory terms do not understand either history or India's composite culture," he said.

Taj Mahal is mired in controversy after the Uttar Pradesh government did not initially include the monument in the state tourism booklet. BJP leaders and ministers have been making provocative statements against the famed symbol of love.

BJP MLA Sangeet Som said that the Mughal-era mausoleum was built by ‘traitors’, and hence should not be given any place in Indian history. BJP, however, distanced himself from the statement with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking him why he made the statement.

Another party leader Vinay Katiyar claimed that Taj Mahal was, in fact, Tejo Mahal and there is nothing wrong if Shiv Chalisa is chanted at the premises. He, however, added that since it's famous it should not be demolished.

Amid the controversy, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called Taj Mahal 'India's gem' adding that the monument is "an integral part of our culture". "The Taj Mahal is India's gem and a gift to the world. It attracts lakhs of tourists worldwide. It gives Agra a recognition and creates employment opportunities," he said at the rally.