Ban on hoardings on residential buildings, places of worship in Jammu

JAMMU: The Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) has imposed a ban on installation of hoardings on residential buildings, places of worships, hospitals, and educational institutions in the city.

The JMC has seized 30 truck-loads of advertisement material during a drive in this regard.

"The JMC has imposed ban on installation of hoardings on residential buildings, bridges, places of worship, hospitals, educational institutions, crematoriums, graveyards, government offices, parks, gardens without requisite permission from it", a senior officer of JMC said.

A drive was conducted by a special team of JMC under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Revenue, JMC Vinakshi Koul against illegal hoardings, polythene and encroachments by shopkeepers of various areas within limits of JMC.

The drive was conducted in Sainik Colony, Dogra Hall, New Plot, Greater Kailash, Channi Himmat, Kacchi Chawani, Panjtirthi, Parade, Exchange road, Gujjar Nagar, Prem Nagar, Residency road, Rehari Colony, Amphalla, Akhnoor road, Talab Tillo, Bohri, Paloura, Bakshi Nagar & Jewel area, a JMC spokesman said.

During the drive, encroachers and shopkeepers were warned against advertising and installing hoardings of various private companies without seeking prior permission from the Jammu Municipal Corporation.