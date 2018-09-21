Bandipora encounter: Two terrorists killed; Operations underway

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in the ongoing Bandipora encounter with security forces in north Kashmir Bandipora district.

The encounter started on Thursday.

"Two militants have been killed in the encounter. One militant`s body has been recovered while the other is still at the encounter site," said the police.

The encounter took place in the forests of Sumlar area in Bandipora, police said.

Troops of counter insurgency Rashtriya Rifles, Special Operations Group (SOG) of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation following a tip-off about presence of militants there.

"As the cordon was tightened, hiding militants fired triggering an encounter", police said.

Although firing exchanges have stopped, searches are still going on, police added.