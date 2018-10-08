हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BJP candidate Adil Ahmad Buhru injured in stone-pelting in Bandipora

Srinagar: A BJP candidate, contesting the urban local body polls in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir, was on Monday injured during stone-pelting by miscreants, officials said.

Adil Ahmad Buhru, the BJP candidate from ward 15 of Bandipora Municipal Committee, was injured when miscreants pelted stones at him at Dachigam while he was on way to cast his vote at a polling station, the officials said.

Buhru was rushed to a nearby hospital, the official said, adding stone pelting was reported from several areas of Bandipora during the polling.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakhur condemned the attack on the party candidate, saying those who indulge in violence are scared of democracy.

Polling for the first of the four-phased elections to urban local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir is currently underway.  

