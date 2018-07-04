हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Amarnath Yatra

Both routes of Amarnath Yatra shut, after landslide kills 5, injures 3

A flood alert had been issued for the region after the Jhelum crossed the danger mark. The area has also received heavy rainfall.

Both routes of Amarnath Yatra shut, after landslide kills 5, injures 3
ITBP personnel helping stranded pilgrims along the Amarnath Yatra. (Twitter/@ITBP_official)

The Amarnath Yatra remains effectively suspended on Wednesday, with both the routes to the mountain shrine shut a day after a landslide that killed five and injured three. Security personnel are helping the pilgrims get to safe locations along the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. Leaders from across the political spectrum have expressed grief over the loss of lives in the landslide.

The Amarnath Yatra this year has seen multiple disruptions thanks to weather conditions and the threat of flooding in parts of Kashmir. On Tuesday, five were killed and three injured in a landslide between Railpatri and Brarimarg on the Baltal route to the mountain shrine.

Movement of pilgrims along the Pahalgam route has also been suspended for the time being. Officials have indicated that the routes may be opened only after the path has been cleared and safety inspections have been completed.

"Anguished beyond words on the loss of precious lives due to a landslide on the Baltal route of Shri Amarnathji Yatra. My thoughts are with the bereaved families and my prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

 

 

National Conference leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was among the earliest to offer condolences. "Tragic news of the deaths of Amarnath pilgrims due to a landslide. Condolences to the families of the deceased & best wishes for the speedy recovery of the injured," he tweeted.

 

 

BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha expressed hopes that the yatra would continue. "My heart goes out to the thousands of pilgrims of Amarnath Yatra which has been suspended due to heavy rainfall, flood alerts & nature creating havoc in the Valley.Happy that the pilgrims are being taken care of. Hope, wish & pray that they may complete their divine journey soon," he said.

 

 

Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot too reflected a similar sentiment. "Deeply saddened to know about death of pilgrims due to landslide enroute to #Amarnath cave.  My prayers with those injured. Wish and pray all complete the #AmarnathYatra safe n sound," read his tweet.

 

 

This year's Amarnath Yatra has been under threat of disruption along with the rest of South Kashmir. Only last week, authorities had issued a flood alert for the entire region after the water level in the Jhelum cross the danger mark. South Kashmir has also received heavy rain over the past week, making the Amarnath route slipper and dangerous.

 

Tags:
Amarnath YatraAmarnathAmarnath Yatra Pahalgam routeAmarnath Yatra PahalgamAmarnath Yatra BaltalAmarnath Yatra Baltal routeJammu and KashmirRajnath SinghShatrughan SinhaOmar AbdullahAshok Gehlot

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close