Jammu and Kashmir

Bullet-riddled body of civilian, abducted by terrorists, found in J&K's Pulwama

Bullet-riddled body of civilian, abducted by terrorists, found in J&amp;K&#039;s Pulwama

Srinagar: A bullet-riddled body of a man was found in Kilora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district. Identified as Nadeem Manzoor, a civilian, the man was forcibly abducted by terrorists on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Manzoor's body was spotted by the Jammu and Kashmir police. He was a native of Shopian's Safanagri village.

"Terrorists in the intervened night of November 15 and 16 forcibly abducted a civilian and later killed him in a brutal act of terror in Pulwama. His bullet-riddled body was retrieved by police from Kilora, Pulwama," an official statement read.

A case in this regard has been registered under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

(With inputs from agencies)

Jammu and KashmirPulwama districtNadeem Manzoor

