Burhan Wani, other terrorists killed in J&K are 'martyrs', says NC MLA Majeed Larmi

Anantnag: National Conference (NC) MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi has made a controversial remark by saying that all those, including slain Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, killed in Kashmir were 'martyrs'.

"Those who fight for issues are 'martyrs'. All those, including militants, who are being killed in Kashmir are 'martyrs', including Burhan Wani," Larmi was quoted as saying by ANI.

Larmi's remarks are likely to evoke a sharp response from political quarters.

Wani, who was responsible for several attacks against security personnel in Kashmir, was killed in an encounter with security forces on July 8 last year.

Following his death, widespread protest spread in the Kashmir Valley and a curfew was imposed for 53 consecutive days.

Earlier, Larmi was criticised for his condemnable comment on the killing of Army officer Ummer Fayaz Parry.

Parry was commissioned into 2 Rajputana Rifles in December last year.

Panic gripped the region after his bullet-riddled body was found in south Kashmir's Shopian district.

(With ANI inputs)