Jammu and Kashmir

CBI files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah, 3 others in multi-crore J&K cricket scam

Srinagar: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah in a special court in Srinagar in connection with the multi-crore J&K Cricket Association (JKCA) scam.

The chargesheeet filed in the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar also mentions the names of three others - Md Saleem Khan, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza and Bashir Ahmad Misgar.

The agency has levelled charges of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust under the Ranbir Penal Code against Abdullah, the then president of JKCA, Md Saleem Khan - the then general secretary, Ahsan Ahmad Mirza - the then treasuer and Bashir Ahmad Misgar, an executive in the J&K Bank.

The BCCI gave 112 crore to the JKCA between 2002 and 2011 for the development of cricket facilities in the state. Of this, Rs 43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused, the agency has alleged.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirFarooq AbdullahSrinagarCBIJKCA

