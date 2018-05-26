CBSE Class 12 results declared; separatist leader Shabbir Shah's daughter tops from J&K

SRINAGAR: Separatist leader Shabbir Ahmad Shah's daughter has topped the CBSE Class 12 board examinations 2018 from Jammu and Kashmir. Sama Shabbir Shah, a student of Delhi Public School (DPS) Athwajan, has secured 97.8 percent marks in the class 12th board exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared the CBSE Class 12 board results 2018 on Saturday. Meghna Srivastava of Step by Step School is the overall topper in the CBSE Class 12th exams with 99.8 per cent marks.

The board released the CBSE Class 12 results on its official website - cbse.nic.in. Over 11 lakh students had registered for the Class 12 examination this year.

The DPS Athwajan has topped among all the CBSE affiliated schools in the state. According to Vijay Dhar, Pro-Vice Chairman of DPS, Srinagar, the school has secured 99.5 percent overall results in the CBSE Class 12th board exams.

Congratulating Sama, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and said, "Congratulations to Sama Shabir Shah for securing 97.8% marks in the class 12th class examination. Her hard work & determination has helped her overcome all odds & she is truly an inspiration for the youth of our state."

Shabbir Shah, founder and president of J&K's Democratic Freedom Party (JKDFP), is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. JKDFP is one of the prime separatist political organisations seeking 'right of self-determination' to Jammu and Kashmir.