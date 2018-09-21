हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Mehbooba Mufti

Centre's muscular policy not working: Mehbooba Mufti on J&K cops' killings

Centre's muscular policy won't work in Jammu and Kashmir, said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after bodies of three cops was recovered from Shopian on Friday morning.

Srinagar: Centre's muscular policy won't work in Jammu and Kashmir, said Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief and former state Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti after bodies of three cops was recovered from Shopian on Friday morning.

“Three more policemen have lost their lives to militant bullets. Outrage, shock & condemnation will be expressed by all of us on expected lines. Unfortunately, it brings no solace to the families of the victims,” tweeted Mufti. 

“Clearly, with the rise in kidnapping of police personnel and their families, Centre’s muscular policy is not working at all. Dialogue, the only way forward seems to be a distant dream for now,” she added. 

Bullet-ridden bodies of three policemen – two SPOs and a constable, who went missing on Thursday – was recovered earlier in the day. They have been identified as Firdous Ahmad Kuchey, Kuldeep Singh and Fayaz Ahmad Bhat.

They were allegedly abducted by terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The outfit had earlier sent an audio threat saying SPO’s should resign from their jobs.

Nisar Ahmad, brother of a policeman, was also abducted by terrorists on Thursday. He was later released.

Last month, nine people, whose family members are working in the Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Army, were kidnapped by terrorists from Shopian, Kulgam, Anantnag and Awantipora in the state.

Mehbooba MuftiPeoples Democratic PartyPDPSPOTerrorists

