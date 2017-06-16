Civilian killed in clash between security forces, protesters in south Kashmir

Kashmir: A 22-year-old youth was killed during intense clashes between security forces and protesters in Arwani village of Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday.

The incident took place when a fierce gun battle was underway after security forces launched an anti-terror operation early this morning. According to the police, the operation was launched after they received information about the presence of terrorists in Arwani village.

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Junaid Mattoo, is believed to be among the three terrorists trapped inside a building in the village. Matoo is involved in several attacks on security forces in south Kashmir.

A youngster was killed and six people were injured in security forces firing at Rangreth area of Srinagar after clashes last evening.

Sources said that Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Kharpora, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen during the clashes near the site of gunbattle between forces and militants in Arwani.