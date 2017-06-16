close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Civilian killed in clash between security forces, protesters in south Kashmir

A youngster was killed and six people were injured in security forces firing at Rangreth area of Srinagar after clashes last evening.  

﻿
Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 14:53
Civilian killed in clash between security forces, protesters in south Kashmir
Representational Image

Kashmir: A 22-year-old youth was killed during intense clashes between security forces and protesters in Arwani village of Bijbehara tehsil of Anantnag district in south Kashmir on Friday.

The incident took place when a fierce gun battle was underway after security forces launched an anti-terror operation early this morning. According to the police, the operation was launched after they received information about the presence of terrorists in Arwani village. 

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist, Junaid Mattoo, is believed to be among the three terrorists trapped inside a building in the village. Matoo is involved in several attacks on security forces in south Kashmir.

A youngster was killed and six people were injured in security forces firing at Rangreth area of Srinagar after clashes last evening.

Sources said that Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Kharpora, sustained a bullet injury in his abdomen during the clashes near the site of gunbattle between forces and militants in Arwani.

TAGS

KashmirClashesJammu and KashmirJammu and Kashmir clashesgunbattlesLashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video