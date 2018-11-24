हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
CPIM

Civilian killings must end in Kashmir: CPI(M)

Civilian killings must end in Kashmir: CPI(M)

Jammu: Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M Y Tarigami on Saturday demanded an immediate end to civilian killings in the Kashmir Valley.

"The unabated civilian killings in Kashmir must be a cause of concern for every right-thinking person in the state and the country," Tarigami said.
Three civilians, including a 14-year-old girl, were killed in Kashmir in the last three-days.

Expressing heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, he said the killings were "highly condemnable".

"Killing of civilians can never be a solution to any problem. Whether a civilian is killed by the bullet from one side or the other side, it is a loss of precious human life," he said.

"Whose cause is fulfilled by such killings? Unfortunately, it is a Kashmiri who is getting killed every day," he added. 

Tarigami alleged that by targeting civilians, the parties involved in the conflict were deriving sadistic pleasure.

The situation calls for immediate de-escalation from all sides, he said.

CPIMJammu and KashmirM Y Tarigami

