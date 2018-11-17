हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Omar Abdullah

Class XI student's murder deeply disturbing: Omar Abdullah

The former J&K chief minister was reacting to the abduction and killing of Nadeem Manzoor.

Class XI student&#039;s murder deeply disturbing: Omar Abdullah

Srinagar: National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah on Saturday described the killing of a youth by suspected militants in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district as deeply disturbing, saying there can be no justification for such an act.

"The cold-blooded murder of an 11th standard student by the Hizbul Mujahideen terror outfit is deeply disturbing. There can be no justification for this act & should force those who sympathise with these outfits to question how these murders make Kashmir a better, freer place," Omar posted on Twitter.

The former J&K chief minister was reacting to the abduction and killing of Nadeem Manzoor - reportedly a Class XI student - by the militants on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday at Niklora in Pulwama, police had said.

Tags:
Omar AbdullahJammu and KashmirPulwama district

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close