Cold intensifies in Kashmir, Kargil coldest at minus 15.8

Srinagar: The night temperature across Kashmir division, including Kargil, slipped further below the freezing point, even as the day temperature has risen and settled above the normal for this time of the year today.

Kargil was the coldest recorded place in the state with a low of minus 15.8 degrees Celsius, officials said.

The maximum temperature has improved and remained above normal for this time of the year at most places in Kashmir, while the minimum temperature last night went further below the freezing point owing to dry weather and clear sky, a Meteorological Department official said.

Srinagar registered a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degrees Celsius down from minus 1.2 degrees Celsius the previous night, while the maximum temperature recorded yesterday was 11.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above the normal for this time of the year, the official said.

The mercury in Pahalgam hill resort in south Kashmir, went down nearly four degrees from the previous night's minus 5.4 degrees Celsius to settle at minus 9.2 degrees Celsius. The maximum at the resort yesterday was also three degrees above the normal at 9.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Gulmarg, the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 9.4 degrees Celsius against the previous nights minus 9.0 degrees Celsius, while the maximum at the resort yesterday was four degrees above normal at 4.6 degrees Celsius.

Qazigund, the gateway town of the Valley, recorded a low of minus 2.8 degrees Celsius and Kokernag town in south Kashmir, recorded minus 2.2 degrees Celsius.

The mercury in Kupwara Town in north Kashmir settled at a low of minus 5.1 degrees Celsius, the official said.

Leh town in Ladakh region shivered at a low of minus 14.7 degrees Celsius yesterday, down by nearly three degrees from minus 11.9 degrees Celsius.

He said the weather is likely to stay dry over the week ahead.