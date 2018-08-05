Complete shutdown in Kashmir ahead of Article 35-A hearing

Srinagar: Ahead of hearing of the PIL challenging the validity of Article 35-A, life in Kashmir has come to a standstill due to a complete shutdown on Sunday.

Separatist conglomerate Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a two-day strike starting Sunday against the legal challenge in the Supreme Court on the validity of Article 35-A.

Article 35-A bars people from outside Jammu and Kashmir from acquiring any immovable property in the state.

The bandh is supported by all mainstream parties excluding the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Protests have been held across the length and breadth of Kashmir over the past few days with mainstream parties like the National Conference and PDP also holding rallies in support of continuing Article 35-A.

Shops and business establishments have been closed across the Valley while all kinds of transport remained off the roads due to the strike called. Train services have also been suspended in the state.

The ongoing Amarnath Yatra from Jammu to the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley has also been shut for two days due to the shutdown.

Security forces have been deployed in strength at vulnerable places in the city and elsewhere in Kashmir to maintain law and order.

Various organisations included Bar Association, transporters and traders' bodies have extended support to the shutdown call of the JRL, comprising Syed Ali Shah Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik.