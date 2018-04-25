हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Pulwama

Four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were gunned down on Tuesday in a fierce encounter that had broken out in the forest area in the Pulwama district in J&K.

Pic courtesy: ANI

Srinagar: Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead by terrorists in Pulwama's Rajpora in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. His vehicle was fired upon when he was coming to Pulwama from Yader. He later succumbed to injuries on the way to the hospital.

Expressing condolence, J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti tweeted:

J&K Congress leader, Salman Anees Soz, said, "In a despicable attack, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Patel was shot dead in Rajpora, Kashmir. My deepest condolences to his family. His two PSOs are battling injuries. Please keep them in your prayers."

National Conference leader and former J&K CM posted on Twitter:

Patel's two personal security officers also sustained injuries. Terrorists fled with their service rifles. Patel was a resident of Dangerpora Shadimarg. He was earlier a leader of the Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP). 

Meanwhile, four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists were gunned down, while two security forces' personnel also lost their lives, in a fierce encounter that had broken out in the forest area in the Pulwama district in J&K on Tuesday.

