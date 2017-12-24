Congress questions PM Modi's commitment to inviolable borders

New Delhi: A day after an Army officer, a Lance Naik and two jawans lost their lives in ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir`s Keri sector, the Congress Party questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi`s "commitment and assurance" to keeping the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) inviolable.

Addressing the media, Congress leader Manish Tewari raised doubts over government policies towards Pakistan.

"Mr Prime Minister, before assuming office, he proudly proclaimed from every podium across the country that if his government came into office, then Pakistan won`t be able to kill even a bird. What happened to your commitment and the assurance which you gave to this country that you will keep the LoC and IB inviolable?" he questioned.

"We would like to ask as to what is your government`s policy towards Pakistan? Because for the last 3 and half years all that this country has seen in the name of policy are U-turns, flip-flops and somersaults," he added.

Continuing his tirade, he again raised questions on Prime Minister Modi`s surprise visit to Lahore in December 2015.

"Mr. Prime Minister, we would like to ask you once again, today it is 24th of December 2017, exactly two years ago you went to Pakistan, till today the country doesn`t know as to why did you go to Pakistan. We would like to ask you as to why did you invite the ISIS to investigate the Pathankot terror attack when the figure of complexity straight pointed at the Pakistani establishments", he added.

Further giving details on the number of unprovoked ceasefires that took place along the LoC and IB, Tewari said, "In this year alone from Jan 1st till 24th December there have been 900 major ceasefires across the LoC and the International Border. 780 across the LoC and 120 across IB in the year 2014 between June and December the number of violations was 583. In 2015, there were 400, in 2016, there were 460 and this year, 900".

He also paid tribute to Major Moharkar Prafulla Ambadas, Sepoy Pargat Singh, Lance Naik Gurmail Singh and Lance Naik Kuldeep Singh, who lost their lives in yesterday`s ceasefire violation.