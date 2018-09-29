हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

Corruption deep-seated in Kashmir: J&K Governor

Malik was speaking to the media at the 'Chinar Youth Festival - Hunar-e-Kashmir' organised on the lawns of SKICC here.

Corruption deep-seated in Kashmir: J&amp;K Governor

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Saturday while corruption was "deep-seated" in the state, there would be no compromise on it in his administration. 

"Corruption is deep-seated in Kashmir. The amount of money Kashmir had, if that would have been properly utilised, then Kashmir would have become golden Kashmir. We have sent an officer to jail and, in the days to come, there will be no compromise with corruption. I have come (to J&K) with one suitcase and will return with that only," Malik told reporters.

He was speaking to the media at the 'Chinar Youth Festival - Hunar-e-Kashmir' organised on the lawns of SKICC here.

Asked about the situation in south Kashmir, Malik said, "I tell you that the whole country is demonising Kashmiris. I will tackle south Kashmir also with a hand of friendship."

Stressing that the future of the state was in the hands of its youth, Malik said neither political parties nor organisations nor any other thing was as relevant in Kashmir as its youth. "If we focus on the youth in the age group of 13-20 years and understand their concerns, anger and their needs, and if we assure them that we are their own, then the future of Kashmir will be different.

"I have seen that there is nothing for the youth of Kashmir to do after 6 pm. There are no coffee shops, cinemas grounds," he said. 

He added that the administration was working on an idea of having the state's own IPL team and IPL matches would be played here once new cricket stadiums were approved by the experts.

"See Kashmir is very big, some small incidents happen, but some good things also take place, so we have to focus on positive things, these things will get addressed, don't worry," he said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJ&K GovernorSatya Pal Malik

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close