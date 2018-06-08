हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

CRPF defends itself over Kashmir youth killed by its vehicle

CRPF said they learnt about the incident later as the vehicle was under attack and boys were on top of the same.

CRPF defends itself over Kashmir youth killed by its vehicle

NEW DELHI: The  Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday replied to the FIR filed against them in connection with the death of a youngster after being allegedly run over by the security vehicle in Srinagar. The CRPF in its reply said that officers present inside the vehicle had shown utmost restraint and only got to know about the incident later. 

The CRPF quoted DSP Ayoub Pandith case where he was lynched by a mob in and around the same area. They said that utmost restraint was shown by the CRPF and learnt about the incident later as the whole vehicle was under attack and boys were on top of the same vehicle.

Jammu and Kashmir Police had filed two FIRs against CRPF's Srinagar unit under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 279 (Rash driving) among other sections including sections 149, 152, 336 and 427.

Kaiser Ahmad, a 21-year-old youth, was allegedly run over by a CRPF vehicle in Nowhatta area last week. The vehicle was stuck amid a protesting mob when the incident took place. Police said there was no deployment in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension in the area during Friday's congregational prayers.

However, after the Friday prayers culminated at the Jamia Masjid, a group of youth reportedly started pelting stones on the security forces. Police said that the forces fired tear shells to chase away the protestors. Some protestors attacked a vehicle of the CRPF which had taken a wrong turn and crossed paths with the mob while it was reportedly going for another assignment. The vehicle hit two youngsters from the mob, leaving them injured. One of them succumbed to his injuries later. 

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirCRPFKashmirNowhattaJammu and Kashmir Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close