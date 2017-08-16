close
CRPF jawan injured in J&K's Budgam grenade attack dies

CRPF jawan Reyaz Ahmad was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Wednesday, August 16, 2017 - 18:35

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan, who was injured in a grenade attack by militants in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday, officials said.

Constable Reyaz Ahmad died at SKIMS hospital in Soura this afternoon, they said.

He was among the four security force personnel injured in the attack on August 14.

The militants had hurled a grenade at a road opening party of CRPF and police at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from here, a police official said. 

CRPF jawanJammu and KashmirBudgam grenade attackCRPFReyaz Ahmad

