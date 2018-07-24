हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Srinagar

CRPF patrol party attacked in Srinagar's Batmaloo, one jawan injured

A CRPF patrol party was attacked with grenades as it passed through Batmaloo in Srinagar on Tuesday.

CRPF patrol party attacked in Srinagar&#039;s Batmaloo, one jawan injured
Image Credit: ANI

SRINAGAR: A CRPF patrol party was attacked by a group of heavily armed terrorists at a checkpost in Batmaloo in Srinagar on Tuesday.

According to initial reports, the terrorists opened indiscriminate fire upon the CRPF patrol party at it reached near the checkpost in Batamaloo.

One CRPF jawan, who was injured in the incident, was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment. 

The terrorists, however, managed to flee from the spot.

A massive search and combing operation has been launched in the area soon after the incident.

In another incident, an unidentified terrorist active in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday surrendered before security forces and returned to his family.

"With the help of the community, one more joins his family and shuns the path of violence," Kashmir Zone Police said on Twitter. 

However, the details of the surrendered terrorist have been kept a secret in order to ensure the security of the youth.

More than a dozen terrorists have laid down their arms in Kashmir since last year when police announced that they will accept the offer to surrender of local militants even during ongoing encounters.  

