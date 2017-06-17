close
CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir

Reports from the area said the motorcycle-borne militants had fired at the CRPF vehicle.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, June 17, 2017 - 21:15
CRPF vehicle attacked in Kashmir
Represntational image

Srinagar:  A vehicle of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) came under fire from militants in Jammu and Kashmir`s Badgam district on Saturday but there were no casualties, police said.

"Militants fired at a CRPF vehicle in Duniwari area of Badgam. There is no report of any casualty so far," a police officer said, adding that the area has been cordoned off for searches.

Reports from the area said the motorcycle-borne militants had fired at the CRPF vehicle.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirCentral Reserve Police Force (CRPF)Badgam district

