Days after IAS officer Shah Faesal quits, J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik expresses disappointment

SRINAGAR: Days after IAS officer Shah Faesal called it quits and said he was willing to contest the upcoming elections, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed disappointment over his action.

“I wish him well. Jo apni is duty ko poori nahi kar raha hai, vo aage jaa kar kya karega,iska main nahi janta hun. Unko bhot samman mila tha, sarkari kaam mila tha karne ko, vo karte toh bhot acha rehta. (I wish him well. If he could'nt fulfill his duty, can't say what will he do in future. He received immense respect, the opportunity to work in the government, would've been good if he did that),” said Malik.

Faesal, who'd been in the limelight since becoming the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exam in 2009, announced his resignation on January 9 through social media to protest the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation of Indian Muslims.

In a press conference on Friday, Faesal said he was willing to contest the upcoming parliamentary elections but would not be joining any political party "as of now".

Later, Bharatiya Janata Party's Jammu and Kashmir unit termed his remarks at the press conference earlier in the day a "bundle of lies" and motivated.

"The press conference of Faesal is a bundle of lies. His statement is not only false but motivated to create a wedge in the peacefully living society," state BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi said.

He has chosen to play in the hands of forces inimical to India, Sethi claimed.