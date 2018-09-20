Dilbagh Singh to continue as J&K DGP till UPSC submits fresh recommendations: Supreme Court

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dilbagh Singh

Dilbagh Singh to continue as J&amp;K DGP till UPSC submits fresh recommendations: Supreme Court

SRINAGAR: Dilbagh Singh will continue as the acting Director General of Police (DGP) of Jammu and Kashmir, the Supreme Court said on Thursday.  

Singh will continue on the post till the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) submits its reply in five weeks with names of senior police officers for regular appointment of DGP in the state.

Singh was appointed as the temporary DGP of J&K after SP Vaid was transferred earlier this month. 

Prior to this, Singh was the Transport Commissioner and Director General of Police (Prisons).

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Singh was made the head of the prison department in March after the infamous escape of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Naved Jhatt while the latter was on a routine health check-up at a city hospital in February.

During his tenure, Singh, as Director General of Prisons, streamlined many things, including the removal of hardened terrorists from Kashmir jails.

He will have a regular appointment only after his name is cleared by the UPSC.

