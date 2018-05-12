Encounter between terrorists and security forces in J&K's Pulwama ends, 1 CRPF personnel martyred

An encounter took place on Saturday morning between terrorists and security forces in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir. One personnel of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) who had been injured in the encounter has succumbed to his injuries, as reported by news agency ANI.

The terrorists reportedly took advantage of heavy stone pelting in the area and managed to escape. The encounter has concluded.

The gunfight broke out when the security forces were carrying out cordon and search operations in the area.