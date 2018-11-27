हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kulggam encounter

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam, search underway

The encounter is taking place in Redwani area of Kulgam.

Encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam, search underway

JAMMU: A fierce encounter broke out between the security forces and a group of unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Tuesday.

According to ANI, the encounter is taking place in Redwani area of Kulgam.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and a search operation has been launched. M

The fresh encounter in Kulgam comes three days after six terrorists were killed in an encounter which broke out in Sekipora area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. 

Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of terrorists.

This is a developing story and more details are awaited.

