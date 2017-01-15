Encounter breaks out in J&K's Anantnag, three terrorists believed to be trapped
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 17:12
Representational image
Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag.
The gun battle began on Sunday afternoon at Awoora village of Anantnag.
At least three terrorists are believed to be trapped inside the house, according to a News 18 report.
Further details awaited.
First Published: Sunday, January 15, 2017 - 17:12
