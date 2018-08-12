हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Policeman martyred in encounter with terrorists in J&K's Batamaloo

ANI photo

New Delhi: A Special Operations Group policeman was martyred in an encounter which broke out on Sunday between the terrorists and security forces near Batamaloo area in Jammu and Kashmir. Three others - a Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and two CRPF jawans have sustained injuries. 

"On a specific information about the presence of terrorists in a hideout, an operation was launched in Batmaloo Srinagar leading to exchange of fire, one SOG boy martyred, one JKP & 2 CRPF Jawans sustained injuries, operation continues," J&K DGP SP Vaid told news agency ANI.

Based on specific information about the presence of militants in Diyarwani in Batamaloo area of the city, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the area early morning on Sunday. The internet services have, meanwhile, been suspended in the city as a precautionary measure.

A police official said that the search operation turned into an encounter as the militants fired upon the forces, who retaliated.

The gunfight was going on, the official said, adding further details were awaited.

(With inputs from agencies)

