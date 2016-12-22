Encounter underway in J&K's Bandipora, suspected terrorists hiding in Hajin village
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 10:41
Bandipora: The Army and the state police on Thursday cordoned off Hajin village of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir suspecting presence of some terrorists in the area.
The operation began following a tip off about suspected terrorists hiding in the area.
Two terrorists and an Army jawan were killed earlier on November 25 in the ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces in Bandipora.
Since the surgical strike on terrorist launch pads in PoK on September 29, there have been a staggering 286 incidents of firing and shelling along the LoC and the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistani troops, which have resulted in the death of 26 people, including 14 security personnel.
First Published: Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 10:14
