हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
J&K encounter

Encounter underway in J&K's Kupwara, Hajin; fierce gunbattle on between security forces, terrorists

A fierce gunbattle is currently underway between the security forces and a group of terrorists in Kupwara's Kralgund and Hajin.

Encounter underway in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara, Hajin; fierce gunbattle on between security forces, terrorists

JAMMU: A fierce gunbattle is currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara in the wee hours of Friday.

According to reports, a fierce gunbattle is currently underway between the security forces and a group of terrorists in Kupwara's Kralgund.

There are no reports of any casualties so far.

Meanwhile, another encounter between security forces and terrorists is also underway in Hajin area of Bandipora, says ANI.

 

This comes hours after Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch sector`s Chakan da Bagh in Jammu and Kashmir late on Thursday.

The Indian Army gave a befitting reply to the Pakistani side. 

No casualty or damage to property was reported.

The fresh violation of ceasefire was reported just a few days after two Pakistani troops were killed by the Army in Tangdhar sector of north Kashmir`s Kupwara district, after they violated the ceasefire along the LoC.

On July 31, Pakistan violated ceasefire along the border in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir`s Rajouri district.Both Indian and Pakistani troops regularly exchange fire at each other during incidents of ceasefire violations.

Last month, the central government informed the Rajya Sabha that the ceasefire violations witnessed a six-fold rise from 2015 to 2018.

In June, a commander-level meeting took place between India and Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch district, wherein both countries discussed instances of ceasefire violations and cross-border firing. 

Tags:
J&K encounterKupwaraKralgundIndian ArmyKupwara encouter

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close