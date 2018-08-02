हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kupwara encounter update

Encounter underway in J&K's Kupwara, two terrorists killed

Two terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Khumriyal area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Encounter underway in J&amp;K&#039;s Kupwara, two terrorists killed

SRINAGAR: A fierce gunbattle in currently underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara during which two dreaded terrorists have been killed, reports said on Thursday.

According to ANI, two terrorists have been killed in an encounter at Khumriyal area of Lolab in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

SSP, Kupwara, Ambarkar Shriram Dinkar had confirmed to reporters that a joint team of Special Operations Group (SOG) and Army launched a massive search operation in Khumriyal following specific inputs about the presence of some terrorists in the area.

As the joint team approached the suspected spot, the terrorists opened fire triggering off a gunfight, SSP said.

He said that in the ensuing gunfight two terrorists have been killed.

The bodies of the duo have been recovered along with as many weapons, SSP said, adding that the identity of the slain is being ascertained.

The operation in the area is ongoing, he said.

SP Vaid, J&K Director General of Police (DGP), also tweeted, ''Two terrorists were killed in an encounter with J&K Police/ Security Forces in Lolab Kupwara few minutes back."

On Tuesday, some unidentified terrorists overpowered a policeman and decamped with his INSAS Rifle at Kandhar area of Maidanpora Lolab.

(With Agency Inputs)

Kupwara encounter updateJammu and KashmirDGP SP VaidNorth Kashmir

