Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar: An explosion took place near the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday thus creating panic.

The BJP office is situated at Rajbagh, Srinagar.

Reports say there has been no casualty so far.

Outlook India quoted a police officer saying that the mysterious explosion in the area that houses residences of senior politicians, resulted in fear and panic. However, the actual reason of the explosion remained unclear.

A police party has been dispatched to the spot to assess the situation and discover important facts.

More details awaited on the matter.