close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&K's Srinagar

An explosion took place near the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday thus creating panic. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, August 19, 2017 - 23:50
Explosion takes place near BJP office in J&amp;K&#039;s Srinagar
Representational Image

Srinagar: An explosion took place near the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday thus creating panic. 

The BJP office is situated at Rajbagh, Srinagar.

Reports say there has been no casualty so far.

Outlook India quoted a police officer saying that the mysterious explosion in the area that houses residences of senior politicians, resulted in fear and panic. However, the actual reason of the explosion remained unclear. 

A police party has been dispatched to the spot to assess the situation and discover important facts.

More details awaited on the matter.

TAGS

BJPSrinagar officeJammu and KashmirSHO RajbaghSrinagar blastBJP office blast

From Zee News

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at Ladakh on Aug 20
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Indian Army chief Bipin Rawat to take stock of situation at...

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study
Science

Lemon was a luxury item for ancient Romans: Study

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202
Bihar

Bihar flood situation worsens; toll rises to 202

West Bengal

Darjeeling blast: GJM writes to Rajnath Singh seeking inter...

Tamil Nadu

Security beefed up at Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden resid...

WorldAsia

Palestinian in West Bank attack bid killed: Israel police

World

Islamic State claims attacks in Spain, Russia

AfricaWorld

Fresh deadly clashes hit central Africa, over dozen killed

World

Turkey kills ISIS suspect, detains four more 'planning...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video