Baramulla encounter

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, combing operations underway

The Baramulla encounter, that started between armed forces and terrorists on Wednesday, has concluded. The firing has stopped and combing operations are currently underway, informed the police.

2 terrorists killed in Baramulla encounter, combing operations underway
Representational image

SRINAGAR: Two terrorists were killed in the Baramulla encounter, that started between armed forces and terrorists on Wednesday. The firing has stopped and combing operations are currently underway on Thursday, informed the police.

The encounter took place at Baratkalan-Gund Mohalla of Sopore in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district. Security forces had launched a cordon and search operation in Brath Kalan area of Sopore following information about the presence of militants there, a police official said.

Militants later opened fire at the security forces, leading to an encounter. No casualties have been reported so far.

 

