FIRs against CRPF over death of youth run over by security vehicle in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday registered two FIRs against CRPF's Srinagar unit over the death of an alleged stone pelter in Nowhatta. The 21-year-old youth, who was reportedly run over by a CRPF vehicle on Friday, succumbed to his injuries on Saturday.

The FIRs have been registered under sections 307 (Attempt to murder), 148 (Rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 279 (Rash driving) among other sections including sections 149, 152, 336 and 427.

The deceased, Kaiser Ahmad, was immediately rushed to Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura following the accident. The CRPF vehicle was stuck amid a protesting mob when the incident took place.

Police said there was no deployment in the area on Friday as the authorities had decided to ease tension in the area during Friday's congregational prayers.

However, after the Friday prayers culminated at the Jamia Masjid, a group of youths reportedly started pelting stones on the security forces. 

Police further added that the forces fired tear shells to chase away the protestors. Some protestors attacked a vehicle of the security forces which had taken a wrong turn and crossed paths with the mob while it was reportedly going for another assignment. 

The vehicle hit two other youths from the agitating mob, leaving them injured. The injured were taken to SKIMS hospital in Soura for treatment.

