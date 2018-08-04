हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Lashkar-e-Taiba

Four terrorists gunned down after encounter breaks out in J&K's Shopian

The firing was heard in Killora village where security forces had exchanged fire with terrorists on Friday as well. Internet has been suspended in the area.

Four terrorists gunned down after encounter breaks out in J&amp;K&#039;s Shopian

A day after a fierce gunbattle between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, fresh round of firings were reportedly heard on Saturday morning here. Four terrorists have been gunned down, apart from one killed on Friday. Internet services have been suspended in the area.

The firing was heard in Killora village where security forces had exchanged fire with terrorists on Friday as well. One of the terrorists shot dead on Friday night has been identified as a Lashkar-eTaiba terrorist called Umar Malik. He was found carrying an AK-47.

Security forces eventually recovered bodies of all five slain terrorists and have concluded operations. It is reported that one civilian also lost his life in the incident. 

This week has seen a number of gunbattles between security personnel and terrorists. 

On Thursday, two Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) terrorists were killed in an encounter after they fired upon security forces in the Kupwara district, police said.

An INSAS rifle, snatched earlier this week from a policeman in the Kupwara district of north Kashmir, was recovered from the terrorists, they said.  "They were affiliated to the proscribed terror outfit HM. Both the terrorists were involved in several attacks on security establishments and civilian atrocities in the area," the spokesman said. He said besides an INSAS rifle, and an AK-47, was snatched from a policeman in Kandhar area of Kupwara on Tuesday, was recovered from the slain terrorists. 

(With agency inputs)

Lashkar-e-TaibaIndian ArmyCRPF

