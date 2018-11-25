Four terrorists shot dead in encounter in J&K's Shopian; combing and search ops underway

SRINAGAR: In a major breakthrough, the security forces on Sunday morning killed at least four terrorists in an encounter in Kapran Batagund area of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir.

Two terrorists are still believed to be hiding in the area and efforts are on to flush them out.

The bodies of four slain terrorists have been recovered from the encounter site and a massive combing and search operation is currently underway in the area.

The security forces are also trying to ascertain the identities of the slain terrorists.

News agency ANI had earlier reported that two to three terrorists were reportedly holed up in the area and efforts were on to neutralise them.

Today's anti-terror operation comes days after the security forces killed at least six terrorists in an encounter in the Anantnag district. A large cache of arms and ammunition were also recovered from the custody of slain terrorists.

One of the terrorists identified as Azad Ahmad Malik, who was allegedly involved in the murder of journalist Shujaat Bukhari, was also killed in the operation.

Earlier on November 18, two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces at Rebban area of Zainapora village in Shopian district.

The encounter took place a day after the terrorists abducted and killed a 19-year-old teenager.