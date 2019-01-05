Fresh ceasefire violation by Pakistan along LoC in Poonch, Army retaliates strongly

Poonch: Pakistan troops continue to violate ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir despite serious objections raised by the Indian Army.

In the latest incident of ceasefire violation, intermittent violation of ceasefire by the Pakistani troops was reported in the past 48 hours along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir`s Poonch.

According to news agency ANI, the security forces have retaliated strongly to ceasefire violations from the Pakistani side.

#JammuAndKashmir: Pakistan has been violating ceasefire intermittently in Poonch sector, since last 48 hours. Security forces retaliating. — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2019

No casualty or injury has been reported so far.

On December 21, two Army personnel lost their lives during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the Keran sector of Kupwara.