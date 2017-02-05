close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

Assembly Elections 2017

» »
﻿

Fresh snowfall in Patnitop and Bannihal sectors, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

IANS | Last Updated: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 11:17
Fresh snowfall in Patnitop and Bannihal sectors, Jammu-Srinagar highway closed

Jammu: The strategic Jammu-Srinagar highway was closed for traffic on Sunday due to fresh snowfall.

"Snowfall in Patnitop and Bannihal sectors has led to the halt of traffic today (Sunday)," a traffic department official said.

The highway was partially restored for traffic on Friday to clear over 2,000 vehicles stranded at various places on the over 300-km long road.

The weather office has forecast improvement in weather from Monday.

First Published: Sunday, February 5, 2017 - 11:17

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.