Geelani hospitalised in Srinagar, condition stable

Srinagar: Senior hardline separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani, who was admitted to a hospital here late last night after he complained of chest pain, is doing fine, said informed sources.

Sources close to the octogenarian separatist leader said he was admitted to the ICU of the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Soura - the Valley`s only super specialty hospital - and is "now stable and doing fine according to doctors".

"Muhammad Yasin Malik (chairman of JKLF) and Mirwaiz Umer Farooq (chairman of moderate Hurriyat group) visited Geelani Sahab at the hospital today and rayed for his speedy recovery.

"Pakistan High Commissioner in India Abdul Basit also enquired about his health during the day and wished him speedy recovery," said a source in Geelani-headed Hurriyat.

For the last some years, Geelani had been spending the harsh winter months away from Valley in Delhi.

This year, he has not so far left his uptown Hyderpora residence in Srinagar where authorities have put him under house arrest.