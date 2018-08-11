हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gita Mittal

Gita Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of J&K High Court

Gita Mittal sworn in as Chief Justice of J&amp;K High Court

Srinagar: Justice Gita Mittal was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court on Saturday.

Before being sworn in as the Chief Justice, the court's Registrar General read out the warrant of Mittal's appointment.

She was then administered the oath of office by Governor N.N. Vohra at a ceremony at Raj Bhavan here.

Mittal is the first female Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Former Chief Ministers Farooq and Omar Abdullah, Governor's advisors, serving and former judges, Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmayan, Director General of Police S.P. Vaid were among those who attended the oath-taking ceremony.

