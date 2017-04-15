Give info about activities, services online: Mehbooba Mufti to depts

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday told all state government departments to provide information about activities and services on an online platform for better public interface and transparency.

Bringing information about activities and services on an online platform will not only encourage people in getting their rightful share but also help the departments get an enhanced public interface as well, she said.

After launching the transparency portal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, Mufti said that for a year now she has been working to evolve an online mechanism in the government's functioning wherein a citizen will not have to move from office to office for redressal of his or her grievance.

She expressed hope that such a system will be introduced soon giving people the much needed relief.

The Chief Minister complimented the FCS&CA department for the initiative and said it would not only streamline ration distribution in a transparent manner but also provide an opportunity for the consumers to directly communicate with the authorities.

Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh said the launch of the portal is a step forward in the digital revolution in the country.

Stressing on the need for spreading awareness among people about the benefits of the online display of stock and supply position of ration, he said the step would help in bringing more transparency to the system.

Minister for Food Supplies, Consumer Affairs & Public Distribution Choudhary Zulfkar outlining the features of this portal said the entire supply chain of ration would be on display on the portal, putting an end to the misgivings about the scarcity or non-availability of ration.

He said the portal can be used by consumers to register their grievances regarding any service of the department.