Government must find a way forward to end bloodshed in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

JAMMU: National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the government of India must work to end the tensions along the border in Jammu and Kashmir else more soldiers will lose their lives. "Unless they find a way out, the people on both sides will suffer and many of our soldiers will also die. I think the government of India must find a way forward," he said.

He said that Pakistan also needs to work towards building peace for the betterment of both the countries. "I'll say the same to Pakistan's PM. Time has come when this bloodshed must stop and peace must be restored," Abdullah said.

He added that he can just make suggestions but it will be the Prime Minister who needs to take the final decision. "What that way forward is, is up to the prime minister to decide. I am too small to suggest anything to him," the former chief minister said.

He said that the shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) is on from both sides. "They are shelling us and we are shelling them back. They shell us one per cent, we shell them 10 per cent as Army chief has said," he said.

A bomb does not know where it is going to fall. The shelling is resorted to frighten the people, he added.

The NC leader's comment comes against the backdrop of a series of ceasefire violations by the Pakistani forces along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.