Grenade attack at CRPF checkpoint in Pulwama; protests over alleged desecration of slain terrorist's grave

Jammu: A group of unidentified terrorists hurled grenade on a joint checkpoint of CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police in the Pulwama district of South Kashmir on Wednesday.

The grenade, however, missed its target and fell in a nearby orchard and exploded.

#SpotVisuals: Terrorists hurled grenade towards a joint checkpoint of CRPF and Police in #Pulwama, however the grenade fell in a nearby orchard & exploded there. More details awaited. #JammuAndKashmir (visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/K1XpG2sLe0 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

No one was `hurt in the incident.

Reports said that the joint checkpoint near Circle Road PCR in Pulwama was attacked by the terrorists who fled from the scene immediately. A manhunt has been launched and the entire area has been cordoned off by the security forces.

In a related development, a massive protest erupted in Jammu and Kashmir`s Pulwama district after the grave of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander was desecrated allegedly by security forces.

Protests broke out in Drabgam village after the area residents found that the tombstone on Sameer Tiger's grave damaged and banners and flags put up at the graveyard torn up.

The protesters accused the security forces of desecrating the grave.

Sameer Tiger, one of the most wanted Hizbul Mujahideen commanders, was killed in a gunfight with the security forces on April 30.

(With Agency inputs)