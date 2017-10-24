Grenade hurled at police patrol party in Pulwama's Tral, no casualty

Pulwama: A group of heavily-armed terrorists attacked a police patrolling party in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Tuesday.

The police party was attacked in Tral, according to ANI. No casualty was reported due to the attack.

Soon after the attack, the entire area was cordoned off by the security forces and a massive search for the attackers was launched.

People were also evacuated to safer areas after the grenade attack.

Earlier on Sunday, at least two people, including an 18-year-old girl, after some terrorists attacked the opposition National Conference leader’s residence with a grenade at Seer Jagir area.

The attackers also ransacked the house of a police officer and PDP workers in south Kashmir.

A joint search operation by police, CRPF and Army was launched in the area in an attempt to track down the militants.

The police suspected the hand of Jaish-e-Mohammad behind the killings.

Just recently, a BSF camp near the Srinagar international airport was attacked by terrorists. All the militants were killed in the encounter.