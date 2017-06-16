close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gunfight begins in J&K's Kulgam between security forces, militants; 3-4 LeT terrorists trapped inside

A gunfight began on Friday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam district.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, June 16, 2017 - 13:31

Srinagar: A gunfight began on Friday between the security forces and militants in Jammu and Kashmir`s Kulgam district, officials said.

Police said that security forces closed in on Arwani village in Kulgam district following specific information about the presence of militants there.

"As the security forces closed on the hiding militants, they fired at the security forces triggering an encounter which is now going on".

According to reports, a group of 3-4 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants are trapped inside the cordon laid by the security forces.

Meanwhile, civilian protests have started in the village to disrupt the operation against the hiding militants.

TAGS

Jammu and KashmirLeT terroristsKulgamterrorists trappedArwani villageLashkar-e-Taiba

From Zee News

Celebs on Instagram: Check out their latest pictures

Tamil stars posing with their kids! In Pics

DAY IN PICTURES - 4 June 2017

DAY IN PICTURES - 6 June 2017

NASA&#039;s Juno captures clear view of Jupiter&#039;s south polar region
Space

NASA's Juno captures clear view of Jupiter's sout...

World

Pakistan revokes visa of man who ran school where kidnapped...

World

Trump mocks FBI for failing to prove 'Russian Collusio...

World

US congressman Scalise still in critical condition: Hospita...

World

Germany claims US harming EU firms with Russia sanctions

EuropeWorld

Germany opens its first liberal mosque in Berlin

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video