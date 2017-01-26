Gurez avalanche: PM Narendra Modi expresses grief, says 'saddened' at the death of 'veer jawans'

Srinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the tragic death of ten soldiers in two avalanches in Gurez Sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

PM Modi took to Twitter to convey his condolences after the tragedy.

Deeply saddened at the death of our Veer jawans in an avalanche in Kashmir. Have directed the authorities for speedy search and rescue ops. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 26, 2017

Ten soldiers were killed while several others are missing after two avalanches in Gurez Sector of Kashmir, an army official said this morning.

An avalanche hit an army camp in Gurez sector of Bandipora district near the Line of Control last evening in which several soldiers were trapped, the army official said.

He said rescue operations were launched and seven soldiers including a Junior Commissioned Officer were saved.

"Bodies of three soldiers were retrieved his morning," he said.

The official said another avalanche hit a patrol party which was on its way to a post in Gurez sector last evening.

"Rescue teams were able to retrieve three bodies from the spot of the incident while some soldiers are still missing," the official said.

He said the exact number of missing soldiers was not yet known as heavy snowfall was hampering ongoing operations.

It''s a shame that while the nation is celebrating its Republic Day, those who defend the Republic by standing guard in the highest altitudes and in worst weather conditions had to die, not in combat...

On Wednesday, an officer was killed in an avalanche at Sonamarg in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district while four members of a family died in another avalanche in Gurez sector.

Authorities have issued a high danger avalanche warning in hilly parts of snow-bound Kashmir valley in view of fresh snowfall which has been going on intermittently for past three days.