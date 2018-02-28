हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Hajj airfare reduction: J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti welcomes Centre's decision

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed the Centre's decision to slash airfare for Hajj pilgrimage this year.

PTI| Updated: Feb 28, 2018, 16:54 PM IST
SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti today welcomed the Centre's decision to slash airfare for Hajj pilgrimage this year.

The reduction, announced by the Union Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi yesterday, will be applicable to passages on Air India, Saudi Airlines and Flynas, an air carrier based in Saudi Arabia, to Jeddah and Medina from 21 airports in India.

"I welcome the decision of the central government and thank @narendramodi ji for substantially reducing the airfare for Hajj pilgrims from India from this year," Mehbooba tweeted.

The chief minister said this will help many more Muslims "experience the holy pilgrimage to Kaaba".

Notably, the central government in January had abolished subsidies given to those on the pilgrimage in view of a 2012 Supreme Court order. 

