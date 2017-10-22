Handwara encounter: One terrorist killed; grenade, rifle, Pakistani currency notes recovered

Jammu: A fierce encounter is believed to be underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara between the security forces and a group of unidentified terrorists on Sunday.

According to ANI, one terrorist has been eliminated by the security forces in the ensuing encounter.

A grenade, one rifle and a lrage amount of Pakistani currency notes have been recovered from terrorist killed in Handwara encounter.

#UPDATE J&K: Grenade, rifle and Pakistani currency notes recovered from terrorist killed in Handwara encounter. pic.twitter.com/JqpdQoS4lG — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2017

The security personnel involved in the operation are reported to be safe.

The encounter in Handwara's Hajin is still underway as two to three more terrorists are still believed to be hiding in the area.

The entire area has been cordoned off and a massive search has begun to flush out terrorists hiding in the area.

Today's encounter comes several hours after some terrorists attacked the house of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Mohd Ashraf Pir in Tral town of Pulwama.

Recently, Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits have been attacking leaders of J&K's ruling PDP and killed many of them.

Earlier in May, terrorists shot dead the PDP district president for Pulwama, Abdul Gani Dar, in the south Kashmir district.