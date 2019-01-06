Heavy snowfall, frozen roads force Kashmiris to remain indoors

Srinagar: Though the minimum temperatures did not drop significantly in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday morning, people in Srinagar city and other towns restrained to venture out due to slippery roads.

But the Met Office has forecast an improvement in the weather from Sunday till January 10.

Traffic was not seen in the city and towns as people waited for the thaw to set in.

Srinagar city recorded minus 1.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 7.9 degree and Gulmarg minus 9 degree as the minimum temperatures on Sunday.

Leh town had minus 10.3 degree and Kargil minus 18.6 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 7.4 degree Celsius, Katra 9.2, Batote minus 0.8, Bannihal minus 0.5 and Bhaderwah 1.3 as the minimum temperatures.